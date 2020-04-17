Microsoft has been updating their Windows 10 apps with new icons which feature a more 3 dimensional and less flat design, as Microsoft moves towards their new Fluent Design language.

The latest app to see an update is the Windows 10 Maps app, which I suspect sees very little use.

The new icon appears to be even more obscure than the old Metro one, but given that few people use Maps on their desktop this likely matters very little.

The new icon is currently rolling out to Insiders and should come to everyone else soon after.

via ALumia