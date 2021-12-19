Epic Games has unveiled The Vanishing of Ethan Carter as the latest game to be given away for free during their holiday game giving bonanza, which runs until the 30th of December.

If you’ve not heard of it before, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a first-person story-driven mystery game that focuses entirely on exploration and discovery. While it contains no combat or explosions of any kind, it does contain an intriguing mystyery that’s well worth unravelling while you enjoy the game’s atmosphere.

If you want to pick up The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, you’ll have to act fast, as it’s only available for just one day before another game takes its place. If you want to get a sneak peek at what might be next in line to be given away, Dealabs user Billbil-Kun has the insider info.

As if daily free games wasn’t enough already, Epic Games is also currently running the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which offers up to 95% off more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons across the storefront.