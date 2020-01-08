Last week, Dell announced the much-awaited upgrade for the popular XPS 13 laptop. The redesigned XPS 13 9300 features a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor with a screen to body ratio of 91.5 percent. The new 16:10 aspect ratio display can be configured with Full HD or 4K resolutions. Both the display options support HDR and Dolby Vision for great viewing experience.

The XPS 13 9300 with 10th Gen InteI Core mobile processors, up to 512GB of solid-state drive storage and up to 16GB RAM delivers great performance. Also, the keyboard on the new XPS 13 now extends to the edges of the device and the typing experience is improved with 9% larger keycaps. Dell has also increased the touchpad size by about 17%. You can now order the new Dell XPS 13 9300 here starting at just $999.

Highlights of Dell XPS 13 design:

Precision manufacturing: 100% of the enclosure is sculpted by a CNC (computer numerical control) machining process. A high precision, machine-milled aluminum chassis creates an elegant design with high build quality that’s stronger and stiffer than magnesium or plastic.

Check out the promo videos of the new redesigned XPS 13 9300 below.

You can order the new Dell XPS 13 9300 here.