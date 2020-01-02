Dell announces redesigned XPS 13 with latest Intel processors and thinner bezels

Dell today announced the much-awaited upgrade for the popular XPS 13 laptop. The previous generation Dell XPS 13 was an attractive device, but the new redesign makes it even more attractive. This new design delivers a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor — fitting neatly on an airplane tray.

Dell has reduced the bezels around the display and the huge bottom bezel is now gone. Dell XPS 13 now has the screen to body ratio of 91.5 percent. The new 16:10 aspect ratio display can be configured with Full HD or 4K resolutions. Both the display options support HDR and Dolby Vision for great viewing experience. The keyboard now extends to the edges of the device and the typing experience is improved with 9% larger keycaps. Dell has also increased the touchpad size by about 17%.

As you can expect from a 2020 flagship laptop, the new Dell XPS 13 is powered by 10th gen Intel processors, up to 32GB RAM and Intel Iris graphics.

XPS 13, starting at US $999.99, available in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, UK, Germany and France Jan. 7 and available globally in February.

via: Engadget