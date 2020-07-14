Your Sims will soon be able to parade around in their very own ugly-but-made-with-love hand-knitted sweaters, as The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack is set to launch on July 28th, 2020.

The Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack won a community vote back in November 2019, with The Sims fans voting it in as their favourite potential expansion.

Now, you and your Sims can knit to your heart’s content, creating socks, beanies, sweaters, and mailbox cozies. You know, for when your mail gets cold.

Along with Sims now being able to knit, Sims can now sit in one of four new rocking chairs to chill, knit, nap, or read a book. Sitting in a rocking chair will help boost your Sims’ Knitting Skill along with diminishing certain negative moodlets quicker. Elder Sims can also sit in a rocking chair and choose the Reminiscence action to think about the good old days.

There’s also a new Metal music station for those who like their coffee black, just like their metal. Sims who listen to the new station while knitting will gain bonuses to their Knitting Skill. Sims can now also sell and buy all kinds of crafts on Plopsy, the new online crafting marketplace.

The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack launches on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 28th, 2020. As it’s an expansion pack, you’ll need to have the base The Sims 4 game installed in order to play.