The Sims 4‘s latest expansion pack, Eco Lifestyle, is officially available to buy now on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The DLC is all about sustainability, living clean, and changing the world – today, June 5th, also happens to be World Environment Day, making it twice as appropriate.

Eco Lifestyle introduces the new Evergreen Harbor neighbourhood, described as “the sustainable city of your dreams.”

Every action you take and move you make will affect how Evergreen Harbor grows. You’ll be able to decide if you want your neighbourhood to be a polluted, smog-covered area or whether you want it to be the modern-day Garden of Eden.

Eco Lifestyle introduces new ways to upgrade your home, including the ability to reduce your cost of living and your household bills by using wind turbines, solar panels, and dew collectors. Your Sims will also be able to upcycle junk and buy sustainable furniture, amongst other things.

Sims will be able to join the Freelance Crafter career, allowing them to start their own business from home (don’t worry – it’s not a pyramid scheme) to sell candles, fizzy juices, upcycled objects, and more on the web.

The new DLC also has a new Neighborhood Action Plan feature, where your Sim community will vote on what to do with unused community spaces. You’ll be able to vote for whether you want to turn the space into a shared lot, promote the performing arts, suggest a weekly workout, and more.

You can buy The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle by following the link here. Just know that the base The Sims 4 game is required to play.