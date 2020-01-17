Good news for all those who play The Sims 4 to actually build beautiful houses and not just trap your Sims in the swimming pool without a ladder – the Gallery is now cross-platform and available on consoles!

The Gallery is a way for The Sims 4 players, or Simmers, to share their Households, Lots, and Rooms for everyone else to download and use in their own games. Now that it’s cross-platform, you can create a Sims family on PC and someone across the world can enjoy your Household on their Xbox One.

Perhaps the best news is that the Gallery doesn’t require you to have a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription to access it. As long as you have a working internet connection and an EA Account, you’re good to start creating and sharing.

If you’re playing on console, you’ll need to link your PlayStation Network and/or Xbox Live account to your EA Account. You can find instructions on how to do that below:

Option One: Automatic Boot up The Sims 4 and you should see an invite to link your EA Account to your relevant console account.

Option Two: Manual If you can’t find the invite or aren’t receiving the prompt, simply pop over to Game Options > Other. You should find the option to link your account(s) there.



Linking your account will unlock Grim’s Ghoulish Guitar for your Sims to shred on in-game.

You can also opt out of cross-platform sharing if you so wish. If you disable cross-platform play, you’ll only be able to see creations from other Simmers on the same platform as you – so if you’re on Xbox One, you’ll only be able to see creations from other Xbox One players.

You can also block the Gallery entirely if you don’t want to see anyone else’s creations or share your own. If you block Community Creations, the Gallery will be inaccessible to you, but you’ll still be able to access My Library, which is your own personal and private library for all your own creations in The Sims.

If you’re playing on console, you also won’t be able to access creations that have used CC (Custom Content). PC and Mac users can continue sharing CC creations as normal. Some creations may also be inaccessible if you don’t have the corresponding DLC.

Now you know all that, it’s time to get building. Simply make sure your version of The Sims 4 is up to date, link your EA Account, and get stuck in. You can also check out the latest console patch notes here. Happy gaming!

In related news, EA is looking for Playtesters to help with The Sims 4. If you’re into The Sims and want to help improve future games, follow the embedded link and sign yourself up.