Do you like playing The Sims? Do you like playing things before anyone else does? Do you also like getting rewarded for playing games? Well, you’re in the right place, because EA is looking for Playtesters to help with new The Sims games.

Playtesting is a fun but serious job. You’ll be playing games and providing honest feedback based on your experiences and, as a little thanks, you’ll get a free reward from EA at the end of each test.

You don’t need to be a hardcore gamer in order to take part. EA are looking for all types of gamers – hardcore, casual, young, old, everyone. If you’ve played a game at least once, you’re eligible.

Hey Simmers! EA Playtesting is looking for Sims fans to participate in their Playtest events! Playtesters get to play unreleased games before anyone else, give their feedback, and receive great rewards for doing it! #EAPlaytesting ? Become a Playtester: https://t.co/dz8QLHykIa pic.twitter.com/LoXL1fTqyl — EA Playtesting (@EAPlaytesting) January 7, 2020

EA even says that it also occasionally needs people who don’t even play games so, if you’re not interested in gaming but love giving feedback and getting free stuff, consider signing up!

While EA is currently looking for those who love The Sims to take part in Playtest events, you can still sign up if you just like EA games in general. Or just games in general. Or if you just like signing up for things.

If you’re lucky enough to be chosen to be part of the EA Playtesting program, you’ll receive an email invite from EA a few days before any Playtest.

If you want to be a Playtester, you can follow the link here to sign yourself up. An EA account is required in order to sign up.

EA has several Playtest studios located across the globe, but you can also take part from the comfort of your own home. If you want to be a physical Playtester who actually shows up to the studios, check out the current list of Playtest studio locations below:

Redwood City, California (USA)

Seattle, Washington (USA)

Orlando, Florida (USA)

Burnaby, BC (Canada)

Montreal, Quebec (Canada)

Stockholm (Sweden)

Guildford (UK)

Melbourne (Australia)

If you’re signing up to be a playtester but don’t live nearby or just want to be an at-home Playtester, simply choose the “Other Location” option when signing up.

Please note that in order to be a physical Playtester, you need to meet certain age requirements, which can be found below.

USA: 14 – 15 years old may attend with a parent or guardian. 16 years of age and above may attend alone.

Canada: 15 years of age and up.

UK / Sweden: 16 years of age and up.

For more information on Playtesting, you can check out the FAQ by following the link here. Happy gaming!