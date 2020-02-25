The Samsung Galaxy S20 series becomes the first smartphone to receive USB Fast Charger certification

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 series has become the first smartphone to receive USB Fast Charger certification. To receive USB Fast Charger certification, the smartphones must support the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) feature of the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 specification. This feature allows the smartphone to better manage the thermals while charging, allowing a faster charging experience for consumers. Also, the USB Fast Charger certified chargers are backward compatible with devices that support USB Type-C and USB PD.

“Galaxy S20 series has been certified to be compliant to the USB standards which means Galaxy S20 has met the highest standards in the industry,” said Kisun Lee, VP of Power Solution at Samsung. “We believe that a convenient user experience is the most important value and using a robust and inherently safe USB PD standard ensures interoperability and an optimized charging experience.”

“The Samsung Galaxy S20 series certification announcement is yet another testament to the wide-ranging benefits that the USB-IF Certified USB Charging Initiative provides to the mobile industry, which includes reliable USB Fast Charging capabilities,” said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. “USB-IF compliance means that products were certified to be compliant to the appropriate USB specifications and have been tested for interoperability with other USB products.”

Last week, Samsung started taking pre-orders for the new Galaxy S20 series. You can now pre-order these devices on Amazon. Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy Buds and Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station for free with every Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. It delivers super-speed processing and a complete pro kit of camera features—including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI—in an immersive 6.9-inch Infinity-O display. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $1399.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Make your world bigger with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G fully decked out with a pro-grade camera system, 30x Space Zoom, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $1199.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: Create anywhere on the sleek, powerful Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with an expansive 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and radical new 30x Space Zoom. Its more camera, more power, and more fun, all in a slim, balanced form. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $999.

You can find these deals here on Amazon.