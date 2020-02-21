Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 series on 11th February and the company has now opened up the pre-orders for all the new Galaxy S20 devices. At the event, Samsung announced the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, all of which are now available for pre-order.

If Samsung dazzled you with the 120 Hz screen and 100x space zoom camera then you can now pre-order it online. The best place to pre-order will be Samsung’s online store. Samsung has a couple of offers at the moment along with a $600 credit if you trade-in your old phone. The company will be accepting phones from Samsung, Google and Apple for trade-in.

With the maximum trade-in discount, the Galaxy S20 will cost you $399, the Galaxy S20 Plus will cost you $599 and Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you $799. Do note that the trade-in discount will be decided by Samsung. Moreover, you can also get the devices from your carrier on contract. You can combine both the trade-in discount and the contract to get a better deal. Without the trade-in, the Galaxy S20 will cost you $999, the Galaxy S20 Plus will cost you $1,199 and Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you $1,399. You can pre-order your Galaxy S20 series device from the Samsung Store here.