Samsung Galaxy S24 has finally arrived. Is its $800 minimum price tag worthy?

Samsung has recently announced the new Samsung Galaxy S24 at the center stage of today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Compromising the original S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, AI features have been the centerpiece of today’s talking. Much anticipated.

Let’s talk about the inside. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Platform for Galaxy powers all three smartphones, although only the Plus and Ultra versions get 12 GB RAM. The OG gets a price tag of $800, the S24 Plus is priced at $1,000, and the top-tier S24 Ultra is roughly $1,300.

The AI department of this phone probably makes the whole price worth it. Samsung partners up with Google rather than Microsoft to bring AI experiences to this smartphone. Gemini Ultra, Google’s latest model that’s supposedly superior to GPT-4, and its Imagen 2 text-to-image tech will have a big presence in these smartphones.

Visually though, Galaxy S24 doesn’t seem that much of a difference compared to its predecessor. It’s a massive phone with a massive AMOLED 2X display at 6.8 inches for the Ultra version, and 200MP (Main) and 50MP 5x cameras in the back. You also get 120 fps slow-motion video, Google’s new Circle to Search feature, the new Wi-Fi 7, and more.

The Plus and standard versions are slightly reduced in size; the Plus variant measures 6.7 inches, while the original version comes in at 6.2 inches.

You can pre-order on Samsung’s website today, and feel free to check out side-by-side specs comparison between these three phones here.