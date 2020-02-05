To convert the whole world to electrified transport is going to need a lot of batteries and a lot of electric cars.

In fact, Elon Musk has estimated that it would take 100 Gigafactories to do the job, and it looks like he plans to build them all himself.

Posting on Twitter, Elon Musk has teased a new Gigafactory for Texas.

Giga Texas? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020

This would join Giga Nevada, Giga Shangai and Giga Europe near Berlin.

A poll is an interesting approach, given the issues Tesla has had at its new Berlin factory, where locals have been protesting the company’s factory on environmental grounds, potentially delaying the opening of the factory next year in June 2021.

Building in Texas would also allow Tesla to take advantage of the abundant sun and wind resources in the state, making their final product significantly greener from the start.

Tesla is believed to have built their Shanghai Gigafactory for 65% less than the first by using lessons learned from their first, and it is possible Tesla will be able to rapidly expand without affecting their cash outflow and debt too adversely.

Tesla has recently become a $100 billion company, with its share price hitting over $950 yesterday for much of the day before falling back down, and there is the potential for the company to top Toyota’s market cap, which is worth $200 billion, making it the most valuable car company in the world.