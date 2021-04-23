Apple has been championing their environmental credentials but in practice, the company’s behaviour is best described as forced obsolescence, with the most recent example being that the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is incompatible with the older Magic Keyboard.

If you purchased the $299 Magic Keyboard for your old iPad Pro, and wishes to upgrade to a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro you will need to throw the older accessory out, as Apple says it does not fit.

Specifically, 9to5Mac reports that the new iPad Pro is 0.5mm too thick, meaning the case will not close properly. This news is confirmed by Apple’s documentation, reports French site Generation.

It is believed the extra thickness is due to Apple’s miniLED screen, but it is hard to believe Apple could not have compromised elsewhere if they prioritised backwards compatibility.