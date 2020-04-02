The new Razer Blade 15 laptop comes with NVIDIA RTX SUPER GPU and 300Hz display

by Pradeep

 

Razer today announced the updated Blade 15 gaming laptop with up to an 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs, a 300Hz display, a new keyboard layout, and upgraded I/O. Read about it in detail below.

  • The Blade 15 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processors, including the 8-core i7-10875H – the first 8-core processor in any Razer Blade. The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors deliver with up to 5.1Ghz clock speeds and up to 16MB of Intel Smart Cache.
  • The new Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) wireless, capable of up to 2.4Gbps network speeds, and higher frequency 2933Mhz DDR4 memory.
  • The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q design features up to 25% increased performance over the original RTX GPUs, with up to 8GB of high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and more ray tracing cores.
  • The Blade 15 features a 15.6” Full-HD display with up to a 300Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth visuals and razor-sharp text. The display is flanked by ultra-thin bezels and topped-off with a matte finish for reduced glare.
  • The Blade 15 is also available with a 4K OLED display. The 4K OLED display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is available in both a touch and non-touch variant.
  • The refreshed keyboard features an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys paired with n-key rollover and anti-ghosting technology for more accurate typing.
  • Powered by Razer Synapse 3, the keyboard is fully customizable with Razer Chroma RGB lighting covering a wide spectrum of 16.8 million colors and unique lighting effects.
  • Connectivity options including USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port and a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port. Select models of Blade 15 support charging via the USB Type-C ports with a 20V USB-C charger, for emergency situations, and a UHS-III SD card reader.

The 2020 Razer Blade 15 will be available starting at $1,599.99 USD in May.

Source: Razer

