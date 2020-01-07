The new MSI Creator 17 laptop has the brightest display (1000 nits) in the market

At CES 2020, MSI today announced the new Creator 17 laptop that has the brightest display in the market, thanks to the next-gen screen technology. The Creator 17 is the world’s first laptop with the Mini LED display. First of all, Mini LED displays are better than traditional LCD displays, but they are not better than OLED display which are now available in some premium laptops. One advantage of Mini LED displays over OLED displays is the cost. Mini LED displays are more affordable when compared to OLED displays.

Thanks to the Mini LED backlighting, the MSI Creator 17 is the world’s first laptop to meet HDR 1000 standards. The 17-inch 4K display in this laptop supports peak brightness of 1,000 nits and wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3. MSI did not reveal any other details about this laptop, but you can expect standard stuff like 10th gen Intel processors, up to 16GB RAM and others.

