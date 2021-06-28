USB-powered external monitors are becoming increasingly popular, especially due to the work from home push, and today Lenovo announced a new product, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, that can do double duty as an Android tablet and an external monitor.

Unlike USB monitors the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 accepts a mini-HDMI input, which means it will work not just with your laptop, but also devices such as the Nintendo Switch.

It features a stainless steel kickstand which can prop up the tablet, but also be used to hang the device from your wall.

The tablet has a 1080P screen with 400 nits brightness, supports Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2, has an 8MP camera, background noise reduction, 12-hour battery life and costs $679, which is a bit steep.

The tablet should hit virtual shelves later this summer.

via The Verge