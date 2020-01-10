In an effort to bring brighter colors and declutter the user interface, the social media giant Facebook has designed a new interface, which, as per the official name, is “The new Facebook.” The company started testing the interface with select users a few days ago, but it is now bringing it to more people.

“Facebook is reportedly giving a small percentage of people the chance to test the interface — lucky users will see a pop-up asking them if they want to participate in testing “The New Facebook,” Cnet reported.

Facebook is open to valuable feedbacks. So, if you’ve any complaints or want to improve the interface, you can reach out to Facebook and share your thoughts. If you participate in testing the new interface and find it too buggy to handle, or you simply don’t like the new interface, you’ll be able to switch back to the current interface without any hitch.

It’s noteworthy that not everyone will see the pop-up on opening Facebook.com. But those who get the pop-up will be able to decide between the current and the new one. The new Facebook interface is likely to be available for everyone before spring.

If you’re a Facebook user., do you like the new interface? Do let us know in the comments below.