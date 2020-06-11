The new Dell XPS 15 with Intel Core i9 Processor will be available from June 15th

Last month, Dell announced the new XPS 15 9500 laptop featuring a 4-sided InfinityEdge display, Waves Nx 3D audio, 10th Intel processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics and more. When it comes to the CPU, Intel Core i7 10875H was the top-end processor available for consumers to configure their XPS 15. This situation will change next week. From June 15, the new Dell XPS 15 with 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10885H (16MB Cache, up to 5.3 GHz, 8 cores) will be available in the US, Europe and Asia. This model of XPS 15 will start at $2,399.

The XPS 15 is precision crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design. The finest details are considered and the essentials are elevated with larger display, keycaps and touchpad.

You can learn more about the new Dell XPS 15 here and you can order it here at Dell.com.