The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is set to be released on the 21st of October, but some lucky punters may receive their devices a tiny bit earlier after numerous fans reported on Reddit that their credit cards have been charged for the device.

The Surface Duo 2 is a massive update to the original Surface Dup and features a triple camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor for improved performance. Microsoft has also introduced a new, larger Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”) with 90Hz refresh for great viewing experience. These displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and support Surface Slim Pen.

The new Surface Duo 2 comes with three rear cameras: Wide angle camera, Ultra wide angle camera and Telephoto camera. There is also a ToF sensor for fast auto focus. Microsoft has updated the camera app to take advantage of dual screens. The new Surface Duo Glance Bar allows you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging.

Unlike the fire-sale prices for the original handset in its last 6 months, the Surface Duo 2 is a pricy $1,499.99 or more, but on this occasion, the price may be justified.

Credit Cards being charged does not automatically translate to devices being shipped, but it is pretty traditional for online retailers to slip up and send devices out somewhat early.

If you have not already pre-ordered your own Surface Duo 2, you can pick one up at the Microsoft Store here.