Spotted by Gematsu, it appears that The Medium is going to be coming to PS5 thanks to a listing from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

The rating, which has since been taken down, pointed towards The Medium being available on both PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series of consoles.

The game has already been available on PC and the Xbox Series S and X consoles since its launch in January, where it was also available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Since then, however, there’s been no word about other platforms until now.

Back in March Koch Media announced plans to publish physical editions of The Medium, but didn’t say what they’d release on. They do have an upcoming presentation as part of E3 however, so there may be news then.

This potential release is great news for PlayStation 5 gamers looking to expand their horror library as The Medium is a hauntingly good time. In our review, we even called it a “deeply captivating and powerful experience,” and that was from me, and I hate horror!