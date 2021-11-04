Thanks to an accidental listing my Walmart, we’ve had our first glimpse at Halo Infinite’s seriously expensive Collector’s Edition.

The listing, as spotted by Windows Central, has been quickly taken down by Walmart, so either it was listed a little too early or it sold out worryingly quickly, just as the Xbox Series X mini-fridge has done.

Retailing at a staggering $170 the Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition has rather a lot of interesting goodies inside, and it’s a good thing too considering the price tag.

Here’s everything that’s comes included in the Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition:

Steelbook case with full game

Set of five patches

Plasma Pistol replica bottle opener

Energy Sword desk lamp

Set of two lanyards

Mini art book

Desktop portfolio

Developer note

With only 10,000 units available for purchase you’ll likely have to be quick once this collector’s edition is properly available for sale, so long as it’s not sold out already that is.

Halo Infinite launches on December 8th 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.