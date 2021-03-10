More than a year ago, in February 2020, Facebook removed their app for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store, recommending users use the web instead.

Then Facebook said:

Since you use Facebook for Windows desktop app, we wanted to make sure you’re aware this app will stop working on Friday, February 28, 2020. You can still access all of your friends and favorite Facebook features by logging in through your browser at www.facebook.com.

Today the app has returned, but of course not as before.

Gallery

The Facebook app has returned as a PWA, enabled by the Chromium-powered Edge engine, and required Windows 10 Build 19003.

Facebook notes:

What’s new in this version

This is a beta version of the Facebook experience for Windows 10. Give it a try to be among the first to test our latest features. We’re always improving the beta, so let us know if you see something that isn’t working by selecting ‘Report a Problem’ from the dropdown menu in the top right corner. Features See what friends are up to

Share updates, photos and videos

Get notified when friends like and comment on your posts

The app does however look pretty good in that format, supporting both light and dark mode and looking near chrome-less.

The new Facebook Beta app can be found in the Store here.

via Alumia