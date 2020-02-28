We reported two weeks ago that Facebook was planning to remove its Facebook app for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store on the 28th February 2020.

That fateful day has now come, and the apps have been duly moved from the Store, with the listing saying the app is no longer available.

Both the mainstream Facebook app for Windows 10 and the Facebook (beta) app have been removed.

In their earlier email, the company told active users of the app they can still use the website, saying:

Since you use Facebook for Windows desktop app, we wanted to make sure you’re aware this app will stop working on Friday, February 28, 2020. You can still access all of your friends and favorite Facebook features by logging in through your browser at www.facebook.com. For the best experience, make sure you’re using the most current version of our supported browsers including the new Microsoft Edge. You can still access Messenger through the Facebook website or by logging in through your browser at www.messenger.com. If you prefer a desktop app for your conversations, try the new Messenger for Windows which you can download now in the Microsoft Store. Thank you for using Facebook for Windows desktop app,

The Facebook Team

Facebook recently released a much-updated version of the Messenger app, and a number of updates following this, suggesting their strategy is somewhat confused regarding the Windows 10 platform.

via ALumia