Epic Games premier Mega Sale has begun once more, with games up to 75% off and a nifty $10 coupon for each game over $14.99.

As the name might imply, Epic Games’ Mega Sale is suitably mega, with some great savings able to be made across the board, including on its exclusive games.

Highlights of the sale this time around are:

Cyberpunk 2077 – 20% off – £39.99

Outriders – 25% off – £37.49

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 33% off – £36.84

Before Your Eyes – 20% off – £6.39

Kingdom Hearts ||| + Re Mind – 33% off – £33.49

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – 25% off – £37.49

Disco Elysium – 25% off – £26.24

The Outer Worlds – 50% off – £24.99

Outer Wilds – 20% off – £15.99

Not only are there great deals available in the Mega Sale, but there’s also that $10/£10 dollar coupon, which you’ll automatically receive “ when you claim your first FREE game or when you make your first eligible purchase between May 14 and June 18,” according to the Mega Sale FaQ.

Speaking of free games, NBA 2k21 is the current free offering on the Epic Games Store, so pick that up for your coupon, and well, it’s free, it’d be silly not to!

Eligible purchases are games or add-on’s priced at $14.99 or above, which will give you another coupon to let you continue the spending cycle. With the Epic Games Store still lacking a shopping cart, at least you don’t have to worry about purposefully splitting up your order for maximum coupons.