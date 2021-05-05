Revealed, of course, in a document from the Epic vs Apple trial we now know just how much Epic Games pumped into its library of exclusive titles in its quest to take on Steam.

In the October “Review of Performance and Strategy” document that you can read for yourself here, Epic Games details the minimum guarantees they’ve spent on games for 2019 through to 2021.

For 2019, Epic Games’ 56 signed exclusive deals costing them an incredible $542 million. This spending spree continued into 2020 with 45 signed exclusives as of September 2019 when the document was created. These 2020 exclusives were set to cost another $444 million, although that number may have increased if more games were signed throughout the year.

Back in September of 2019, Epic Games already had four exclusive titles planned for 2021. These titles fetched a hefty price tag of $52 million, which pushes the overall spend above the one billion dollar mark, though this number no doubt increased as more exclusive deals were signed.

Included on this exclusives list according to another slide in the presentation, is a Saints Row title, as well as Dead Rising 2 if it ever comes out. We may have already seen the Saints Row title in the Saints Row The Third: Remastered which launched on May 22nd, but it’s also entirely possible they may have a deal already in place for the upcoming Saints Row 5.

Luckily for us, a lot of Epic Games’ exclusivity deals are timed, so if you truly despise the Epic Games Launcher, you’ll only have to wait a little longer, usually at most a year, before they arrive on Steam, just like Saints Row 3: Remastered coming May 22nd.