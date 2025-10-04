The Best Silent Mechanical Keyboards In 2024

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Silent mechanical keyboards offer the tactile feel and responsiveness of mechanical keyboards without the loud clicking sound. They are perfect for shared workspaces, late-night gaming sessions, or anyone who prefers a quieter typing experience. Finding the right one can be a challenge, so we’ve compiled a list of the best silent mechanical keyboards available in 2024.

This guide will explore the top silent mechanical keyboards, highlighting their key features, performance, and value. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer, a coding professional, or just looking for a comfortable and quiet typing experience, you’ll find the perfect keyboard on this list.

What are the Best Quiet Mechanical Keyboards?

Corsair STRAFE RGB MK.2 MX Silent

The Corsair STRAFE RGB MK.2 MX Silent is a high-performance keyboard designed for gamers and typists who value silence. It features Cherry MX Silent Red switches, which provide a linear feel with minimal noise. The keyboard also boasts per-key RGB backlighting, allowing for extensive customization and vibrant lighting effects.

The STRAFE RGB MK.2 MX Silent offers a comfortable typing experience and excellent responsiveness, making it suitable for both fast-paced gaming and extended typing sessions. Its durable construction and dedicated media controls add to its overall value.

Cherry MX Silent Red switches

Per-key RGB backlighting

Dedicated media controls

Durable construction

Price: $159.99

SteelSeries Apex Pro

The SteelSeries Apex Pro stands out with its OmniPoint adjustable switches. These switches allow you to customize the actuation point for each key, making them incredibly responsive and adaptable to your typing style. While not strictly “silent,” the Apex Pro offers a quieter typing experience compared to traditional mechanical keyboards, especially when used with a higher actuation point.

The Apex Pro also features an OLED smart display, which can be used to display in-game information, system stats, or custom images. Its aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame ensures durability, and the magnetic wrist rest provides added comfort during long typing sessions.

OmniPoint adjustable switches

OLED smart display

Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame

Magnetic wrist rest

Price: $199.99

Leopold FC980M PD Silent Red

The Leopold FC980M PD Silent Red is a premium mechanical keyboard known for its exceptional build quality and refined typing experience. It features Cherry MX Silent Red switches, ensuring a quiet and smooth keystroke. The keyboard’s compact layout maximizes desk space without sacrificing functionality.

The FC980M PD boasts doubleshot PBT keycaps, which are highly durable and resistant to wear and shine. Its solid construction and minimalist design make it a favorite among keyboard enthusiasts who prioritize performance and longevity.

Cherry MX Silent Red switches

Doubleshot PBT keycaps

Compact layout

Solid construction

Price: $150.00

Varmilo VA87M Silent Red

The Varmilo VA87M Silent Red is a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard that combines a compact form factor with high-quality components. It features Cherry MX Silent Red switches, providing a quiet and comfortable typing experience. The keyboard’s durable construction and customizable keycaps make it a versatile choice for both home and office use.

The VA87M is known for its exceptional typing feel and responsiveness. Its clean design and solid build quality make it a reliable and long-lasting keyboard. It’s a great option for those who need a compact and quiet keyboard without compromising on performance.

Cherry MX Silent Red switches

Tenkeyless (TKL) design

Durable construction

Customizable keycaps

Price: $149.00

Ducky One 3 SF Pure White

The Ducky One 3 SF Pure White is a compact 65% keyboard that delivers a premium typing experience. It features Cherry MX Silent Red switches, ensuring a quiet and smooth keystroke. The keyboard’s hot-swappable sockets allow you to easily change switches without soldering, making it highly customizable.

The One 3 SF boasts a sleek, minimalist design and exceptional build quality. Its compact size makes it ideal for small desks or for those who prefer a more portable keyboard. The PBT double-shot keycaps provide a pleasant tactile feel and long-lasting durability.

Cherry MX Silent Red switches

65% compact form factor

Hot-swappable sockets

PBT double-shot keycaps

Price: $139.00

Keychron Q1 Pro

The Keychron Q1 Pro is a fully customizable mechanical keyboard that offers a premium typing experience with a focus on silence. While it doesn’t come standard with silent switches, it’s designed to be easily modified with your favorite silent switches, such as Gazzew Boba U4s. Its gasket-mounted design provides a softer, more cushioned typing feel, further reducing noise.

The Q1 Pro features a CNC-machined aluminum case, offering exceptional durability and a premium aesthetic. It supports both wired and wireless connectivity, making it versatile for various setups. With its extensive customization options, the Keychron Q1 Pro is an excellent choice for keyboard enthusiasts who want a personalized and quiet typing experience.

Fully customizable

Gasket-mounted design

CNC-machined aluminum case

Wired and wireless connectivity

Price: $219.00

Silent Mechanical Keyboard Comparison

Keyboard Switches Keycaps Layout Special Features Price Corsair STRAFE RGB MK.2 Cherry MX Silent Red ABS Full-size Per-key RGB, Media Keys $159.99 SteelSeries Apex Pro OmniPoint Adjustable ABS Full-size Adjustable Actuation, OLED $199.99 Leopold FC980M PD Cherry MX Silent Red PBT 98-Key Compact Layout $150.00 Varmilo VA87M Cherry MX Silent Red PBT TKL Durable Construction $149.00 Ducky One 3 SF Pure White Cherry MX Silent Red PBT Double-Shot 65% Hot-Swappable Sockets $139.00 Keychron Q1 Pro Customizable (Silent Options) N/A 75% Gasket Mount, Aluminum Case $219.00

Tips for Choosing a Silent Mechanical Keyboard

Cherry MX Silent Red switches are a popular choice, but consider other silent switch options like Gazzew Boba U4s for a different feel. Keycap Material: PBT keycaps are more durable and resistant to shine compared to ABS keycaps.

PBT keycaps are more durable and resistant to shine compared to ABS keycaps. Layout: Choose a layout that suits your needs, whether it’s a full-size, TKL, or compact 65% keyboard.

Choose a layout that suits your needs, whether it’s a full-size, TKL, or compact 65% keyboard. Customization: Look for keyboards with hot-swappable sockets or customizable RGB lighting for a personalized experience.

Finding Your Perfect Quiet Keyboard

Choosing the right silent mechanical keyboard depends on your individual needs and preferences. Consider the switch type, layout, build quality, and features that are most important to you. With the right keyboard, you can enjoy the tactile feel of mechanical keys without disturbing those around you.

FAQ

What are the quietest mechanical keyboard switches?

Cherry MX Silent Red switches are among the quietest, but other options like Gazzew Boba U4s and Zeal Zilents V2 are also popular.

Are silent mechanical keyboards good for gaming?

Yes, silent mechanical keyboards can be excellent for gaming, providing a responsive and tactile feel without the loud clicking noise.

What is the difference between ABS and PBT keycaps?

PBT keycaps are more durable, resistant to shine, and offer a slightly textured feel compared to ABS keycaps.

How much do silent mechanical keyboards cost?

