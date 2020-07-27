The Art of Halo Infinite book available to pre-order now

If there’s one thing about the Halo reveal last week that was incredibly tantalising – outside of its awesome gameplay – it was the return of the classic Halo art style. If you like art, The Art of Halo Infinite is now available to pre-order.

The Art of Halo Infinite is currently available to pre-order on Amazon right now in hardcover form for a whopping asking price of £28.15/$39.99. The hardcover book is currently set for release on December 29.

Here’s a description of the upcoming Art of Halo Infinite book followed by a look at its cover: