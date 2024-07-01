Take notes, Xbox & PlayStation: Here's how Nintendo plans to stop Switch 2 scalpers

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

When the next-gen Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 first dropped back in 2020, the issue was one thing: lack of stock. So much so that scalpers came to purchase lots of copies and messed up the market price, selling the console even over $1,000. Learning from these giants’ mistakes, Nintendo is planning a way to stop Switch 2 scalpers.

IGN translates the Japanese-language Q&A page with Nintendo boss Shuntaro Furukawa about his plans for the upcoming Switch 2, which has now been confirmed and will be announced next year. Furukawa said that the red console camp will simply produce enough consoles to meet demand, avoiding shortages that plagued PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year,” the statement reads.

The Switch 2 is expected to be announced before March 31, 2025, with improved security measures against leaks. Previously delayed to early 2025, the Switch 2 may feature compatibility with old controllers and both physical and digital games.

“Although we were unable to produce sufficient quantities of Nintendo Switch hardware last year and the year before due to a shortage of semiconductor components, this situation has now been resolved,” Furukawa continues.

The scarcity of PS5 and Xbox Series X persists due to semiconductor shortages, leading to inflated prices and frustration among gamers.

But things aren’t always looking up well for scalpers, though. It was only last year around the first half of 2023 when PlayStation 5 scalpers, who racked up millions of dollars in total due to shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, started to desperately sell their stockpiled consoles.

Some first-revision PS5 models are being discounted, including bundles like God of War Ragnarok, amid lower demand for scalped units.

Xbox Series X/S also once encountered similar issues. Microsoft faced a strong hardware crisis last year. PS5, which has already bounced back from its lack of stock, has now outsold the Xbox Series X/S by a 2:1 margin.