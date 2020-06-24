The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel portable Surface Studio gets a price, release date

At CES 2020 line-up, Acer announced an expansion to their ConceptD line, the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel series.

It comes with Acer’s Ezel hinge, which translates to five usage modes, making it easier than ever for creative professionals to collaborate, share and bring ideas to life. A desktop replacement that can be taken on the road, this series is ideal for those who want to sketch, finalize and present on one device.

The Acer ConceptD3 Ezel comes with a 14 or 15.6-inch display with FullHD resolution, factory calibration and covers 100% of the sRGB colour space and offers a colour accuracy of Delta E <2 and 400 nits of brightness.

The touch screen displays provide a natural writing experience via the included Wacom EMR pen, which provides fast and accurate control. EMR pens perfectly replicate the fluidity of ink. Plus, they don’t require a battery and offer better precision, response times, resolution, pressure sensitivities, hover accessibility and durability. The displays are made of Gorilla Glass 6, making them resistant to drops.

Demanding workflows are no match for a 10th Generation Intel Core H-series processor coming soon, integrated UHD graphics or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (Ti), and up to 16GB of DDR4 memory.

The 14-inch model weighs 1.68 kg while the 15-inc model weights 1.95 kg without a dedicated GPU.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel convertible notebook will be available in the U.S. in August with a starting price of $1,499.99.

via WindowsArea