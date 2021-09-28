We reported last week that Tesla will begin the wide roll-out of their Full Self Driving beta feature at the end of this week, as the result of their week-long Safety Score assessment becomes available.

Now it seems that date has been pushed back again, according to a tweet by Elon Musk.

Apologies, 10.2 release will be a week from Friday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2021

As it appears often the case, Musk wants to make further improvements to the software before exposing the general public to the software. The roll-out is therefore waiting for FSD Beta 10.2, which is only being released around the 8th October.

Once available, Tesla will only enable the feature to 1000 users oper day, prioritising presumably those with the best Safety Score.

Tesla owners eager for the feature have either paid up to $10,000 for access or are saying the company up to $100 per month for the FSD subscription.