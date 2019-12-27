Less than a year after breaking ground, Tesla was recently granted permission to start selling Tesla Model 3 cars produced in China. Today, Bloomberg reported that Tesla will start delivering first China-made Model 3 cars next week. The first 15 cars will be delivered to Tesla employees on Monday. Also, Tesla Model 3 buyers in China can get an exemption of 10% purchase tax. Each car is expected to receive the tax support of around 24,750 yuan ($ 3,500) and the starting price of the car will be around $50,000.

Elon Musk recently revealed that Tesla is planning to make at least 1,000 cars a week in Shanghai Gigafactory by the end of the year and about 3000 cars a week from next year.

Source: Bloomberg