Tesla will start delivering first China-made Model 3 cars next week

by Pradeep

 

tesla market share

Less than a year after breaking ground, Tesla was recently granted permission to start selling Tesla Model 3 cars produced in China. Today, Bloomberg reported that Tesla will start delivering first China-made Model 3 cars next week. The first 15 cars will be delivered to Tesla employees on Monday. Also, Tesla Model 3 buyers in China can get an exemption of 10% purchase tax. Each car is expected to receive the tax support of around 24,750 yuan ($ 3,500) and the starting price of the car will be around $50,000.

Elon Musk recently revealed that Tesla is planning to make at least 1,000 cars a week in Shanghai Gigafactory by the end of the year and about 3000 cars a week from next year.

Source: Bloomberg

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments