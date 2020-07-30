Panasonic’s new battery technology will improve the range of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y

Panasonic has recently announced that it will boost the energy density of “2170” battery cells by 5%. At Tesla’s Nevada factory, Panasonic will start the production of these new battery cells from September. Panasonic now operates 13 lines at Tesla’s Gigafactory with a capacity to produce 35 gigawatt hours of batteries each year. All the 13 lines will be upgraded in the coming months.

Tesla uses the “2170” battery cells to make battery packs for Model 3 and Model Y vechicles. Because of this new battery technology, you can expect improved the range in the new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars in the coming months.

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that Tesla’s long-anticipated “Battery Day” event has been scheduled for September 22nd. The company is expected to reveal the new million-mile battery during the event.

Source: TechCrunch