On Tuesday Elon Musk has announced that were pushing out to Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.7 software, after previously saying that they would skip version 10.7 and go directly to version 10.8.

Today Elon unexpected tweeted out that version 10.8 is indeed rolling out today.

10.8 looks good, rolling out today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2021

Musk previously suggested Tesla will roll out FSD Beta 10.8 to those with a safety score around 97, but did not absolutely confirm this.

Probably — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2021

He did however confirm that the new software stack will support waypoints for FSD navigation. This is believed to be included in the Holiday Package update which should also be rolling out today.

10.8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2021

Musk also said Tesla will be rolling out an option to adjust Sentry Mode sensitivity, though he did not give a time scale for this.