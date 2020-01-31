Tesla has been working on a new 1st party wireless phone charger option for the Model X and Model S for some months, with the charger showing up the FCC recently, and more recently as a configuration option on Telsa’s website.

Now an uploaded video has given us our first look at the option, and like most things Tesla it is pretty cool, and better than most.

The wireless charger is built into the cover of the centre console and will neatly grip your device, while also presenting in a position where it remains easily accessible.

As mentioned earlier, the option is now available in Tesla’s configurator site, and I suspect it will prove to be very popular.

Via Electrek