Tesla Model Y acceleration can be improved with a $2000 software update

by Pradeep

 

Tesla Acceleration Boost

If you own a Tesla Model Y Dual Motor AWD vehicle, you can now improve the acceleration of your vehicle with a $2000 software update. Tesla Model Y had 0-60mph time of 4.8 seconds. With this new “Acceleration Boost” update, you can reduce the 0-60mph time to 4.3 seconds, nearly 10% improvement.

If your Model Y is running software version 2020.36, you can find this new update under upgrade tab. Last year, Tesla released a similar paid upgrade option for Model 3 owners to improve the acceleration performance.

