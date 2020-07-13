Tesla has updated the specs of the Model S and Model X with support for 250 kW supercharging, the same as the Model 3 and Model Y.

Unlike the recent software update which raised the rate for those models to 225 kW, the new rate appears to only apply to new vehicles.

The reason the updated charging rate only applies to new vehicles is not clear, but it is speculated Tesla is now using updated battery packs.

While current owners may be unhappy that the new charging rate will only apply to new vehicles, Tesla has been steadily increasing the supercharging rate supported from the original 120 kW rate to 200 last year and a full 225 kW this year, and a further update has not been excluded yet.

via Electrek