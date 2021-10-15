An analysis of the code in the Tesla mobile app by Telsascope suggests the company is getting ready to allow users to view the cameras from your Tesla remotely, similar to your Ring Video Doorbell.

Dashcam Live Streaming is now CONFIRMED in addition to viewing Dashcam clips! You will also be able to speak directly via your mobile phone and project your voice via the PWS (Pedestrian Warning System). pic.twitter.com/g9DVRJVAB6 — Teslascope (@teslascope) October 14, 2021

Like your Ring Video Doorbell, the app will also let you speak to whoever is disturbing your car via the car’s external speaker and also save the video clip to your phone.

The text strings are present in version 4.2.0 of the Tesla app and reference 2021.40 or newer of Telsa’s car software.

The feature was actually expected for some time, with Tesla in September 2020 reportedly signing up to Amazon’s Ring Connect service.

via Tesmanian