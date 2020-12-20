While Tesla has started rolling out their Full Self-Driving package more widely, the $10,000 package remains rather experimental still, meaning the market for those who want to lay down $10G on the feature is rather small.

Elon Musk has earlier confirmed the feature will be available on a monthly subscription basis, and today he confirmed this payment plan will become available “early next year”.

Absolutely. We will release FSD subscription early next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2020

It is not clear what the cost will be, however, with Electrek suggesting it could be as high as $400 per month, still an unrealistic number for most Tesla owners.

See a demo of the latest beta 7 by Dirty Tesla below: