While Tesla has started rolling out their Full Self-Driving package more widely, the $10,000 package remains rather experimental still, meaning the market for those who want to lay down $10G on the feature is rather small.

Elon Musk has earlier confirmed the feature will be available on a monthly subscription basis, and today he confirmed this payment plan will become available “early next year”.

It is not clear what the cost will be, however, with Electrek suggesting it could be as high as $400 per month, still an unrealistic number for most Tesla owners.

See a demo of the latest beta 7 by Dirty Tesla below:

Comments