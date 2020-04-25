Last week Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla was still planning to release a RoboTaxi fleet by the end of this year, and today they took a massive step towards that goal by releasing support for city street level autopilot for Teslas with Full Self-Driving hardware.

The software update, which is rolling out now, can be seen demonstrated in this video by the Third Row Tesla Podcast.

Starting today Teslas in the US can automatically stop for traffic lights and stop signs.?? Just say where you want to go. Your Tesla will drive you through city streets, across highways interchanges, go around slow cars, and exit all on its own. You just monitor. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ryRKiReZqc — Third Row Tesla Podcast (@thirdrowtesla) April 24, 2020

The feature means in many but not all scenarios your Tesla can’t self-drive from door to door with only monitoring. The software does not yet support roundabouts and left turns at intersections yet, though I think we can safely assume its coming.

Street-level self-driving is a much bigger challenge than high-way level self-driving, and I expect we will be seeing many more reports of accidents, but hopefully the system will still be safer overall than us fallible humans.