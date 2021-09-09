Two years ago Tesla started testing their then in development Tesla Model S Plaid at the legendary Nürburgring test track, and despite a number of issues, the company was optimistic it could beat all comers.

Tesla however never produced any official lap times, but today that appeared to change, with Elon Musk posting that Tesla achieved a world record for an EV car at Nürburgring.

Of course 7:30 is still somewhat shy of the promised 7:20 or even 7:05 time, but Musk says these laps were just the start, and was achieved on a completely unmodified Tesla Model S Plaid.

According to Musk Tesla plans to test a modified Tesla Model S Plaid with added aero surfaces, carbon brakes & track tires, modifications Tesla says any owner can make to their own car.

Tesla will of course also be happy that the 7:30 time beats that of the Porsche Taycan, which managed only 7:42 in 2019.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is available now for starting at $130,000 with carbon-sleeved motors, a new heat pump, an improved interior and better battery management which allows repeatable drag racing. Read more about it here.

