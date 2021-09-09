Two years ago Tesla started testing their then in development Tesla Model S Plaid at the legendary Nürburgring test track, and despite a number of issues, the company was optimistic it could beat all comers.

Data from our track tests indicates that Model S Plaid can achieve 7:20 at the Nürburgring. With some improvements, 7:05 may be possible when Model S returns next month. — Tesla (@Tesla) September 19, 2019

Tesla however never produced any official lap times, but today that appeared to change, with Elon Musk posting that Tesla achieved a world record for an EV car at Nürburgring.

Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory. pic.twitter.com/AaiFtfW5Ht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

Of course 7:30 is still somewhat shy of the promised 7:20 or even 7:05 time, but Musk says these laps were just the start, and was achieved on a completely unmodified Tesla Model S Plaid.

According to Musk Tesla plans to test a modified Tesla Model S Plaid with added aero surfaces, carbon brakes & track tires, modifications Tesla says any owner can make to their own car.

Tesla will of course also be happy that the 7:30 time beats that of the Porsche Taycan, which managed only 7:42 in 2019.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is available now for starting at $130,000 with carbon-sleeved motors, a new heat pump, an improved interior and better battery management which allows repeatable drag racing. Read more about it here.