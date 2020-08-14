Telegram has celebrated their 7th birthday and 400 millionth user by bringing secure video calls to their mobile users.

The alpha version of video calls is now available on Android. You can start a video call from your contact’s profile page, and switch video on or off at any time during voice calls. Like all other video content on Telegram, video calls support picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact.

All video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. To confirm your connection, compare the four emoji shown on-screen for you and your chat partner – if they match, your call is 100% secured by time-tested encryption also used in Telegram’s Secret Chats and Voice Calls. You can find more details on this page.

Telegram is also working to supporting group video calls in the coming months.

The feature is also in development for the iPhone, but Apple has not approved the update yet.

Telegram has also added another batch of new animated emoji. To get one of these in a chat, simply send a message with a single emoji.



The new features should be rolling out on iOS in the near future, and can be found on Android right now.

Source: Telegram