Previously thought to be cancelled, Tekken X Street Fighter is apparently still “pending” according to development chief Katsuhiro Harada.

After a recent episode of Harada’s Bar, a video series by Tekken’s Katsuhiro Harada, it was believed that the project had finally been killed off after its announcement in 2010.

“We wanted to show it, but the project died,” Harada revealed, talking to his livestream alongside Kouhei Ikeda about the character concept art that had been created for the project.

Luckily for hopeful fans for the project who were disappointed with early reports, Harada has since confirmed that this isn’t the case, and Tekken X Street Fighter lives on, albeit in a “pending” state.

“Up to 30% of the development was in progress, but now it is still pending” Harada explained in a TwitLonger post. This pending state is more similar to a pause according to Harada, so there may be hope yet that Tekken X Street Fighter may see the light of day sometime in the future.

TEKKEN 7 Character Data Talk & Birthday Surprise! (EN Sub)

There was some missing nuance in the English translation of this video. We apologize for this error, we’re very sorry.

Please see Harada’s explanation below that will clear things up.https://t.co/tTgA5bnKbM — Harada’s Bar???????? (@HaradasBar) June 22, 2021

“We are still hopeful that TKxSF will resume development when the opportunity arises,” Harada continued towards the end of his post, before explaining that collaboration games like this aren’t simple to make or facilitate but “for now, we are just waiting for the right opportunity.”

To follow up Street Fighter X Tekken, which used Street Fighter‘s 2D brawler style, Tekken X Steet Fighter was meant to be the other way around, with Street Fighter’s iconic characters joining Tekken’s roster to fight in the series’ 3D arenas instead.