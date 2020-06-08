Samsung is expected to announce a cornucopia of products in August, including the Samsung Galaxy Note20, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and now it appears also a new version of their truly wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Beans.

The unique design of the earbuds have been leaked earlier and has now been confirmed by some assets in Samsung’s Wearables app, found by XDA-Dev.

The icon confirms the kidney-shaped device but not the name, as the icon is merely labelled “Buds live”. We have earlier heard the name Galaxy Beans and also BudsX, so the actual name remains an unsettled question.

Samsung’s Galaxy BudsX wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal, according to previous rumors. Rumour also has it that the Galaxy EarbudsX will offer two speakers, multiple microphones, and will have the code name SM-R180.

The price of Samsung’s upcoming wireless earbuds is expected to be 17,000 South Korean Won, which translates to around $140. For the sake of comparison, Apple’s Airpods Pro is priced at $249 — that’s $109 more than the price point of the Galaxy BudsX. If the price of the Galaxy BudsX turns out to be true, Samsung will have a clear advantage over Apple when it comes to price.

Samsung is expected to release its Galaxy BudsX wireless earbuds alongside the Note 20 either in Q3 of this year. Some speculations also suggest that the company might release the wireless earbuds along with Galaxy S21 and it that’s the case, then we’ll have to wait till the first quarter of 2021.