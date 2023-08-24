Teams calendar will automatically sync with your Outlook calendar and viceversa

Teams calendar will sync with your Outlook calendar and vice-versa, according to a new point on the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

The Teams calendar sync with Outlook feature will be available to the general public, starting in September, and it will roll out on both Desktops and Macs. One interesting thing is that the calendars will sync in real-time, so whatever change you make on your Teams calendar, should instantly appear in your Outlook calendar as well.

