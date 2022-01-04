TCL announces its first laptop powered by Windows 11

At CES 2022, TCL announced that it is expanding its product range to laptops for the first time. TCL BOOK 14 Go is the first laptop, and it will be running Windows 11.

TCL BOOK 14 Go will come with a 14.1-inch display, and it will measure just 13.95 mm thick, and will weigh just 1.3kg. Thanks to Snapdragon 7c compute platform, you can enjoy 4G LTE connectivity and up to 12-hour battery life.

TCL BOOK 14 Go will be priced at $349 and will be available starting in Q2 2022 in selected regions.

“As we enter our third year as the TCL Mobile brand, we are thrilled to continue building and expanding into even more product categories while also enhancing the user experience in the tablet space,” said Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL Communication, “Our CES product portfolio emphasizes the importance of our children’s education, and we are dedicated to providing features and solutions to our users, regardless of age, that help promote learning and growth.”

Source: TCL