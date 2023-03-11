Microsoft to skip E3 showfloor but will co-stream Xbox Games Showcase as part of E3 Digital

Microsoft confirmed it wouldn’t be at the E3 showfloor this year but assured continuous support by saying it would co-stream Xbox Games Showcase as part of E3 Digital. (via IGN)

“We can’t wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later,” a Microsoft spokesperson told IGN. “We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 showfloor.”

The news confirms Xbox Lead Phil Spencer’s words saying Microsoft would continue to support Entertainment Software Association despite previous reports about the company not attending the event physically.

“Xbox is on the board of the ESA, and I think a successful and healthy ESA is critical to what we’re trying to go do,” Spencer said at that time. “So we place our showcase, like we always have done, at a time where hopefully it’s convenient for press and even consumers that are going to the E3 event, and that’s what we’re trying to do now. We will continue to work with ESA in terms of their plans. As I said, we’re on the board, and we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to help make the E3 successful.”

As mentioned, Microsoft is timing its Xbox Games Showcase close to the E3 event. It is expected to happen prior to the Developer_Direct dedicated to Starfield on June 11. Meanwhile, it is already certain that both Nintendo and Sony won’t be attending the event. The former already confirmed it, while Sony’s reported conflict with ESA assures the company will skip it again, a thing it started in 2019.