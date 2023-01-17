Apple announces new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors

Apple has announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors alongside new Mac mini models via a press release. The new MacBook Pro models come with more powerful processors, and according to the company, they deliver “more performance, advanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac.”

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”

Apple says the MacBook Pro can last up to 22 hours on a single charge. Both the models support WiFi 6E and advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays, becoming the first-ever Mac to do so. New MacBook Pro models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro packs a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. On the other hand, MacBook Pro with M2 Max has a next-gen 12-core CPU, which consists of up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores.

New MacBook Pro pricing and availability

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $1,999 and $1,849 for education, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $2,499 and $2,299 for education. You can order the new MacBook Pro models from today, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24.