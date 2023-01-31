Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo won’t join E3 this summer

The Big Three — Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo — reportedly won’t participate in this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event. Fortunately, there’s still a possibility that the giant console companies, especially Microsoft, will have their own showcase events timed with E3. (via IGN)

After not happening in 2022, E3 is back as an in-person conference at Los Angeles Convention Center in June. In the past, one of the main highlights of E3 was the participation of the three titans in the event. However, sources of IGN said that alongside the event’s return is the disappearance of Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo from the list of participating game companies.

While the news is not a surprise for Sony (which stopped participating in 2019 due to a reported conflict with Entertainment Software Association), it is kind of big news for Xbox fans hoping to hear from Microsoft at the event. With lots of major game releases coming, the event will be a useful platform for Xbox to showcase its new titles. However, it seems the company has other plans that will also be held in Los Angeles. To recall, Xbox itself confirmed that it would have a standalone showcase in Los Angeles this summer. While it is timed with E3, it didn’t clarify if it would participate in the event.

Nonetheless, Xbox Head Phil Spencer’s recent interview gives clarity to the plan of the company, indicating a “convenient” event aligned with E3.

“Xbox is on the board of the ESA, and I think a successful and healthy ESA is critical to what we’re trying to go do,” Spencer told IGN. “So we place our showcase, like we always have done, at a time where hopefully it’s convenient for press and even consumers that are going to the E3 event, and that’s what we’re trying to do now. We will continue to work with ESA in terms of their plans. As I said, we’re on the board, and we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to help make the E3 successful.”

Meanwhile, while it is certain that Nintendo and Sony will not appear in E3, it is still unconfirmed if the two will have their own shows aligned with the event.