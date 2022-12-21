Deal Alert: Dell XPS 17 gets a massive $560 discount on Amazon

Dell makes some of the best premium Windows PCs in the market, but they are costly. While a high price tag makes users look somewhere else, equally pleasing to see is a high-end product getting a massive discount. Dell XPS 17 is a costly premium laptop that not many users can buy, but Amazon has significantly reduced the price to ease things up for consumers.

Amazon is now offering a massive $560 discount on the Dell XPS 17 laptop. As a result, XPS 17 is now available at $1,689.99, which is significantly less than its launch price of $2,249.99. Unfortunately, you do not have plenty of color options to choose from. The XPS 17 is available only in Platinum Silver exterior and Black Monitor.

Dell XPS 17 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK coupled with 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM. The XPS 17 features 17 inches FHD+ InfinityEdge display with Anti-Reflect technology and a 60HZ screen refresh rate. It also has four Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, a Universal audio jack, 1TB NVMe SSD, a user-facing camera of 720p 30 fps HD RGBIr, 4K video recording, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop offers Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Other features include one SD-card slot, one wedge-shaped lock slot, a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader, a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphic card, multiple storage variants, and more. You learn more about its specifications on the official Dell website. You can see the XPS 17 deal here at Amazon.

If you are buying the Dell XPS 17 after hearing about this deal, let us know in the comments section.