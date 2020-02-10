Earlier today, we reported Sony’s decision to pull out of MWC 2020 citing the Coronavirus outbreak. This came just after LG and Ericsson announced to call off their respective events. Now, TCL has joined the list as the company announced its decision to call off the MWC 2020 press conference.

TCL, however, will maintain a presence at the conference and will have a booth. The company will not have its press conference which was scheduled for 22nd February.

Given the recent global health concerns due to the spread of the 2019-nCoV virus, and out of an abundance of caution and care for our staff, customers, press and other guests, TCL Communication is cancelling its global press event for MWC 2020, which was planned for 22 February 2020. This decision does not impact any other MWC 2020 activities planned by the company and TCL will still announce its latest mobile devices and showcase them at its booth in the Fira Gran Via – Hall 3, Stand 3D11 – from 24-27 February as scheduled. – TCL

GSMA, the body that overseas MWC, said the show much go on. The body shared an update today assuring attendees that it’s taking steps to ensure the safety of all the personnel.